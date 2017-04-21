Overall nice warm Saturday followed by a stormy Sunday

Today by most accounts will be a lot like yesterday with a decent amount of sun in the Upstate and a few more clouds in the mountains with highs in the upper 70s to middle 80s north to south with brisk southwest winds at 10-20 miles per hour.

There will also be a chance of seeing a few pop-up afternoon thunderstorms mainly in the mountains. A system from the west will approach the area from the west late this evening and provide steady to heavy rainfall to the area tonight into most of the day Sunday.

It won’t really get going until after 9 PM tonight starting light, intensifying Sunday morning, continuing into Sunday afternoon/evening, and then finally wrapping up Monday morning.

A few thunderstorms are also possible during this time with our severe threat on the low end of the spectrum with just a small chance of seeing some isolated hail and damaging winds.

Flash flooding is also possible in some of these heavier pockets of rain, which in the end could provide up to 2-3 inches in some spots. A lingering shower or storm is possible Monday, but most of that day should be dry as will much of next week with highs in the 70s and 80s and lots of sunshine.

