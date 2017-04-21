Deputies: 2 charged in plot to smuggle drugs into detention center using shampoo bottle, balloons

Henderson County deputies said a man and woman have been arrested after an attempt to smuggle drugs into the Henderson County Detention Center.

Deputies said jail staff members intercepted a shampoo bottle on March 8 that had been brought into the jail for an inmate and discovered the bottle contained several balloons filled with contraband.

Deputies were called and said they determined the balloons contained methamphetamine, marijuana, and alprazolam.

Two suspects were arrested after a lengthy investigation, deputies said.

Edward Luther Russell, 54, of Robertson Road in Forest City was arrested on Tuesday and Hillary Nicole Hudson, 46, of Walker Street in East Flat Rock was arrested on Wednesday. Russell is charged with felony conspiracy to sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substances, one count felony conspiracy to sell/deliver Schedule VI controlled substances, and one count felony conspiracy to sell/deliver Schedule IV controlled substances. Hudson faces conspiracy charges.

MORE NEWS: Final Superbike family files lawsuit against confessed killer

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.