USC extends contracts for Tanner, Staley, Martin after historic basketball season

The University of South Carolina has extended the contracts for Athletic Director Ray Tanner and both the men’s and women’s basketball coaches, the athletics department announced Friday.

Tanner’s contract was extended three years, through the end of the 2021-22 academic year.

Coming off historic runs through the NCAA Tournament, new contracts were also drawn for head men’s basketball coach Frank Martin and head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley.

After winning the National Championship in women’s basketball and a Final Four run in men’s basketball, 13 Gamecock teams are currently ranked or finished the season in the nation’s top-25 in winter sports, officials said.

The contracts carry Martin through the 2022-23 season and Staley through the 2024-25 season.

Financial details of the new contracts have not been announced.

