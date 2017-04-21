Duo charged with murder in KFC robbery now charged in Wellford Domino's robbery

DeAdrian De’Paul Garcia (left) and Jyquez Julius Freeman (right) were both charged with murder of Anthony Tiffany. (Source: Spartanburg PD)

Wellford police said the suspects charged in the killing of a KFC manager during an armed robbery at a Spartanburg restaurant are also charged in an armed robbery at a Domino’s Pizza in Wellford.

Police said on Friday that warrants were signed for DeAdrian Garcia and Jyquez Freeman charging them with armed robbery for an April 6 incident at the pizza parlor on Spartanburg Road.

Spartanburg police charged Garcia and Freeman with murder and armed robbery after the March 31 robbery at the KFC on Cedar Springs Road, during which Anthony Tiffany was shot and killed.

The duo was suspected in a series of robberies in the area, in which armed suspects wearing masks stole cash and terrorized businesses, according to earlier incident reports from the Spartanburg Police Department and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

PREVIOUSLY: Girlfriend of victim in deadly KFC robbery: 'I'm relieved to see these two monsters behind bars'

2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.