Read closely: Several closures, detours announced for Friday night due to 85-385 construction

Construction on Interstates 85 and 385 will soon begin. (Source: http://www.85385gateway.com/) Construction on Interstates 85 and 385 will soon begin. (Source: http://www.85385gateway.com/)
Construction crews will be closing several lanes, ramps, and intersections Friday night as work on the 85-385 Gateway Project continues.

Southbound and Northbound lanes of both I-85 and I-385 will be impacted near the interchange, as well as Woodruff and Garlington roads.

The closings were listed on the 85-385 Gateway Project Facebook page on Friday afternoon.

The closings are as follows:

I-85 South

  • The left lanes from the Roper Mountain Road bridge to Salters Road will be closed on I-85 South.
  • The ramp to 385 NB on I-85 South will be closed and traffic will be detoured to Woodruff Road and then Roper Mountain Road.

I-85 North

  • Left lanes closed near Pelham Road

I-385 North

  • The right lane will be closed from Butler to Woodruff roads.

I-385 South

  • The right lane will be closed from Woodruff to Butler roads.

Woodruff Road

  • The right lane will be closed from IHOP to the Merovan Center.

Garlington Road

  • Garlington Road will be closed and traffic detoured onto Feaster and Woodruff Roads.

