Read closely: Several closures, detours announced for Friday night due to 85-385 construction

Construction on Interstates 85 and 385 will soon begin. (Source: http://www.85385gateway.com/)

Construction crews will be closing several lanes, ramps, and intersections Friday night as work on the 85-385 Gateway Project continues.

Southbound and Northbound lanes of both I-85 and I-385 will be impacted near the interchange, as well as Woodruff and Garlington roads.

The closings were listed on the 85-385 Gateway Project Facebook page on Friday afternoon.

The closings are as follows:

I-85 South

The left lanes from the Roper Mountain Road bridge to Salters Road will be closed on I-85 South.

The ramp to 385 NB on I-85 South will be closed and traffic will be detoured to Woodruff Road and then Roper Mountain Road.

I-85 North

Left lanes closed near Pelham Road

I-385 North

The right lane will be closed from Butler to Woodruff roads.

I-385 South

The right lane will be closed from Woodruff to Butler roads.

Woodruff Road

The right lane will be closed from IHOP to the Merovan Center.

Garlington Road

Garlington Road will be closed and traffic detoured onto Feaster and Woodruff Roads.

