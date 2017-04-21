Read closely: Several closures, detours announced for Friday night due to 85-385 construction

The Greenville Police Department said three victims were injured in a stabbing outside Sharkey's Pub.More >
The Greenville Police Department said three victims were injured in a stabbing outside Sharkey's Pub.More >
Bikers raise funds to rebuild Bob's Place with Poker Run (7/22/17)More >
Bikers raise funds to rebuild Bob's Place with Poker Run (7/22/17)More >
Police are advising people not to go near the bear that's visiting Landrum for the weekend.More >
Police are advising people not to go near the bear that's visiting Landrum for the weekend.More >
Dabo Swinney’s All In Team Foundation held its annual Ladies Football Clinic to raise money for breast cancer research and prevention efforts.More >
Dabo Swinney’s All In Team Foundation held its annual Ladies Football Clinic to raise money for breast cancer research and prevention efforts.More >