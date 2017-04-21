How your old mascara wands can help save wildlife

A North Carolina nonprofit organization is working to help save wild animals, one recycled makeup tool at a time.

Appalachian Wildlife Refuge accepts old mascara wands to help self wildlife. Their wildlife rehabilitators use the small makeup brushes to remove fly eggs and larva from the fur of injured and orphaned wild animals.

The group says the mascara wands work well because the bristles are close together and soft enough not to injure the animals while trying to help them.

How to donate

While Appalachian Wildlife Refuge is hard at work helping wild animals, the group also has an even bigger goal - "to open a wildlife triage facility for the thousands of injured and orphaned animals needing care."

In order to make that dream a reality, they need support and donations from the public to complete renovations on a building donated for the triage unit.

Those interested in helping out can send old, clean mascara wands along with a form found on the website to Appalachian Wild, P.O. Box 1211, Skyland, NC 28776.

