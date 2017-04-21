Flooding shuts down Buncombe Co. roads as heavy rain rolls throu - FOX Carolina 21

Flooding shuts down Buncombe Co. roads as heavy rain rolls through

Heavy rain in the Buncombe County area has caused a few road closures due to flooding.

N.C. Department of Transportation officials said Amboy Road in Asheville is closed in both directions with a detour due to flooding near Short McDowell Street. 

Amboy Road is also closed at State Street due to flooding, according to NCDOT.

The closures and detour are expected to have somewhat of an impact on traffic in the area.

