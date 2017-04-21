District: Northwood MS nurse resigns, arrested amid investigation into students' missing prescription drugs

A Greenville County Schools employee has resigned amid a drug-related investigation.

Elizabeth Brotherton of Greenville County Schools confirmed that Northwood Middle School nurse Dawn Alexander Mcgill resigned from her position on Friday.

Brotherton said Mcgill's resignation came as an investigation was underway due to missing prescription drugs in the student health room.

Deputies said the 37-year-old nurse was arrested Friday on charges of theft of a controlled substance and forgery.

According to the incident report, deputies received an initial report from the Northwood Middle School principal regarding stolen medication.

During the investigation, deputies determined that Mcgill had stolen controlled substance medication belonging to one of the students and had forged a logging document in the process.

Deputies said Mcgill was arrested and transported to the Greenville County Detention Center where she awaits a bond hearing.

