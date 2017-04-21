First 100 guests at new Inman Zaxby's to receive food freebies

True Zaxby's fans will be in Inman, Monday.

That's because the first 100 guests in line at the brand new 11910 Asheville Hwy location will get some great deals.

According to a tweet on the restaurant's official Twitter page, Those 100 guests will get "a Zaxby's Deck of Dealz w/52 FREE Dealz."

Inman, SC’s first Zaxby's hatches 4/24 at 11910 Asheville Hwy. First 100 guests in line get a Zaxby’s Deck of Dealz w/52 FREE Dealz! pic.twitter.com/FhhrDhQAFi — Zaxby's (@Zaxbys) April 21, 2017

And what's not to love about free chicken?

