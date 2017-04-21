Black bear breaks into landscaping truck and helps himself to lu - FOX Carolina 21

Black bear breaks into landscaping truck and helps himself to lunch

HIGHLANDS, NORTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -

A black bear found his lunch Friday afternoon inside a Tate Landscaping truck in Highlands, North Carolina. 

FOX Carolina received  pictures of the black bear on top of the truck and inside the cab. We're told the bear got inside the truck by climbing through the driver's side window. If you look close you can see the bear's head through the passenger window. 

An employee left his lunch inside the truck, which the bear enjoyed for quite a while before finding his way back out the window. 

Besides a few dents in the roof, there wasn't any major damage to the work truck. 

Black bears will be more visible over the next few weeks as they continue to emerge from winter hibernation.

