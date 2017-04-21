Miracle Hill Store rallies around Travelers Rest explosion victim through benefit

At Miracle Hill thrift store, faith is their foundation.

"Every morning we say a special prayer for Joey," Brian Bowie, store manager, said.

Joey Hyatt, 20, is a member of this work force, or family, as they like to call it at Miracle Hill. Right now they're missing their quiet, yet funny and hard working Joey.

"He's probably one of the most humble men I've ever met," Angie Dunn said.

"He had this dry humor, so we would often times go back and forth about things. He's just a wonderful guy," Jeneen Coates said.

Nearly a month ago, at the end of March, Joey Hyatt was operating a forklift outside Miracle Hill when an explosion happened.

"I immediately started praying," Bowie said.

Hyatt suffered severe burns and was airlifted to the Augusta Burn Center. He remains in ICU and has gone through skin graphs, according to his family on Friday.

He will be separated from family and friends, as to not contaminate any of the skin. Hyatt's coworker Jeneen Coates was right near him when the explosion happened. The memory still impacts her, but she says Hyatt was only worried about those he loves.

"You could really see someone's faith during that time and that was quite evident, his faith and his love for his wife," Coates said.

Miracle Hill is now turning prayer into action, hosting a community rally around Hyatt and the store. The store is putting on a benefit, a bake sale, selling baked goods, hot dogs and more on throughout the day on Saturday.

"All the proceeds we get are going to go 100 percent back to Joey's family - it's going to be big. The whole community of Travelers Rest is coming together for this event," Bowie said.

"One person may not be able to do a whole lot, but if a lot of people do a little bit, a lot gets accomplished," Coates said.

Joey Hyatt's benefit will start at 9 a.m. at the Travelers Rest Miracle Hill Store.

