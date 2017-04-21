Greenville Uber driver says he feels safe on the job

As a way to make a few extra dollars, Cody Irick began driving for Uber in Greenville.

"The time of day that I do it, I get great people,” said Irick, “Taking them to where they need to be."

When you drive Uber, you get to pick your hours. Irick said he chooses earlier hours to avoid late night crowds. He added there are parts of the city he tries to avoid.

Captain Johnathan Bragg with Greenville Police Department says they rarely get calls from Uber drivers or similar services.

"In the city, we see the profession being pretty safe because we haven't really received any calls from Uber drivers complaining about the passengers that they have or any crimes committed against them,” Bragg said.

According to Uber's policy, drivers can also choose not to pick up someone. They aren’t allowed to carry a gun, but neither are their passengers.

However, if you feel the need, Bragg says you can always call 911.

"If they have any concerns about the safety of themselves or safety of the passenger,” he explained, “Don't hesitate to call the police because we'll respond out there."

After approximately a year of driving for Uber, Irick said he thinks it is a great service

"There's no reason not to do it," he said.

MORE NEWS: First 100 guests at new Inman Zaxby's to receive food freebies

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.