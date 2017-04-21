Family plants tree in son's honor, months after remains found on alleged serial killer, Todd Kohlhepp's property

The family of Charlie David Carver is remembering him by honoring his one last wish.

"It's kind of like a continued life here on earth. Even though I know he's not here anymore, in a way he will be," said Joanne Shiflet, Carver's mother.

Carver's remains were found on accused serial killer, Todd Kohlhepp's property last November. Carver's mom says the past 6 months have been unbearable, but she vows to keep his memory alive.

"We'll never forget. I guess you learn how to deal with it, but we'll never forget," said Shiflet.

Shiflet says their family will keep Charlie's memory alive by planting a tree in his honor.

"He said that's what he wanted to do. He said he wanted to give back to nature and wanted his ashes with a willow tree," said Shiflet.

The tree will be planted in his mom's front yard. Carver's family says it's a way to remember his life and the many memories they shared in that same front yard.

"Instead of just seeing a box of ashes and talking to a box, we can actually come out here and talk to a living tree that he's actually part of," said Jaye Shiflet, Carver's step dad.

Carver's family will plant the tree on this Saturday on Earth Day.

