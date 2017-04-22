Firefighters: Driver in custody, victim injured in Simpsonville wreck

Firefighters said a passenger injured and driver arrested after a wreck in Simpsonville (FOX Carolina: 4/22/2017).

Firefighters said a passenger injured and driver arrested after a wreck in Simpsonville (FOX Carolina: 4/22/2017).

Firefighters said a passenger injured and driver arrested after a wreck in Simpsonville (FOX Carolina: 4/22/2017).

Firefighters said a passenger injured and driver arrested after a wreck in Simpsonville (FOX Carolina: 4/22/2017).

Firefighters with the Fountain Inn Fire Department on the scene of a wreck Saturday morning said a passenger riding in a pickup truck was hurt and the driver was taken into custody.

The wreck happened on Fairview Road at SC 418 around 3:00 a.m.

FOX Carolina's crew on the scene said it appeared a pickup truck and tractor trailer were involved in the wreck.

Firefighters told FOX Carolina the driver in the tractor trailer was not injured.

There's no word on the condition of the passenger injured.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.