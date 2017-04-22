Mommy Matters on FOX: Upstate maternity consultant talks childproofing tips

When do you start the process of childproofing your home when you find out you're expecting little ones?

Amber Michels, the owner and founder of Upstate maternity consulting firm Your Milk Shoppe, stopped by the FOX Carolina studio Saturday morning to talk about what she recommends for her clients.

"Once your child starts the process of rolling over and beginning to crawl, that's when you really need to start taking a serious look at your home and figure out what you need to do," said Michels.

She categorized childproofing into three stages: rolling to crawling, crawling to walking and walking to running.

"From rolling to crawling... you really want to think about what is at their eye level," said Michels.

She recommends at a minimum starting by covering electrical outlets and hard edges of furniture.

In the next stage, which Michels described as the discovery stage, she said securing dressers against the wall, locking oven doors and securing oven knobs are important steps in childproofing.

"They are into everything, they are so curious world is legitimately their oyster at that point. So a baby gate at every entrance you can't see as a parent," said Michels.

Michels also said it's important make sure blind cords are out of reach always.

"Basically anything and everything that they can get into, let's just be proactive rather and secure it all," said Michels.

Michels said her company is ready to help research and recommend how to childproof your home and it starts with a free in home consultation.

"We research what's out there, what would be the most effective... most cost effective way to go about that. We would even go as far as ordering it and delivering it to their home and then they would take care of the install," said Michels.

