Coroner: Mother of 2 killed during head-on collision in Anderson Co.

The Anderson County Coroner responded to the scene of a fatal collision on Michelin Boulevard Saturday morning, per the coroner's office.

Troopers say, the collision occurred on Michelin Boulevard near Masters Boulevard at 6:50 a.m.

Per trooper reports, a 1999 Dodge Neon was heading north on Michelin Blvd. and a 2015 Dodge Pickup was traveling south on Michelin Blvd. when the driver in the Dodge Neon traveled left of center and struck the driver in the Dodge Pickup head on. The driver of the Dodge Neon was entrapped by the collision, fatally injured and pronounced dead on scene, troopers say.

The coroner later identified the deceased as Shakesha Dvonne Green, 32 of Anderson. She died at the scene of multiple traumatic injuries, the coroner said.

Green was returning home after taking her mother to work when she crossed the center line and struck the pickup truck head on, per the coroner. She was a mother of two.

The driver of the pickup was injured and taken to Anderson Medical Center by EMS.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts during the collision. No other passengers or vehicles were involved.

