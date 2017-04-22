Flood Watch issued for McDowell Co.

A Flood Watch is in effect for McDowell County from midnight Saturday until Monday evening due to the potential of 2 to 4 inches of rain.

McDowell County 911 and Emergency Management issued an alert Saturday to warn the public that the Flood Watch is in effect for the following areas:

In western North Carolina – Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Eastern McDowell, Eastern Polk, Graham, Greater Burke, Greater Caldwell, Greater Rutherford, Haywood, Henderson, Macon, Madison, McDowell Mountains, Mitchell, Northern Jackson, Polk Mountains, Rutherford Mountains, Southern Jackson, Swain, Transylvania, and Yancey.

In Piedmont, NC – Alexander, Cabarrus, Catawba, Cleveland, Davie, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, and Rowan.

“Several periods of showers and thunderstorms are expected across the area from tonight through at least Monday morning. Total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected by the time the heavy rain potential ends on Monday. Locally higher amounts will be possible with smaller scale bands of showers and storms that may develop across the area, especially Sunday night and early Monday. The duration and widespread nature of the heavy rainfall is expected to result in rises and potential flooding on area streams, while minor flooding will also be possible along some main stem rivers. Additionally, heavier short term rainfall rates associated with bands of heavy rain showers and thunderstorms could result in localized flash flooding along small streams and in urban areas.”

Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop, the alert continued.

A Flood Watch means there is potential for flooding based on current forecasts.

