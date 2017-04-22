Rain and storms likely this afternoon and evening

We’re in for a soaker of a Sunday as rain falls in some form or another throughout pretty much the entire day.

Rain is likely to increase in coverage and intensity through the late afternoon hours with embedded storms developing as well. Some embedded gusty winds are possible with these storms, especially in our southernmost areas where a low-end severe threat exists, but that should remain limited in area.

The rain will lighten up more after midnight tonight, but flooding will continue to be an issue as widespread 1-4 inches of rain are expected across the area with the highest amounts in the mountains.

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for our western North Carolina counties as well as Spartanburg, Union, Laurens, and Newberry Counties through Monday evening, so be sure to not drive through flooded roads, or roads blocked by debris from run off or anything of that nature.

Temperatures during this time will only be in the 50s and 60s as spotty showers continue into Monday. Sunshine and highs in the 70s and 80s will return Tuesday and stick around for the remainder of the week with just pop-up afternoon storm chances by the end of the week.

