Police: Suspect in shooting that critically injured Forest City man turns himself in

Forest City police said Sunday that the suspect wanted in a shooting that critically injured a man on April 22 has turned himself in.

Police say the shooting happened on 300 block of Harmon Street,and a 32-year-old man was shot.

Forest City Police on the scene said the victim had been flown to Spartanburg Regional and was reportedly placed in the ICU in critical condition.

By the following week, the victim's condition had been upgraded to stable, police said.

Police said warrants were issued for Devon "Danger" Goodlett, charging the 20-year-old with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Danger turned himself in to police on Saturday.

Danger received a $75,000 secured bond and was transported to the Rutherford County Jail.

MORE NEWS: Coroner: Mother of 2 killed during head-on collision in Anderson Co.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.