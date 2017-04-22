Make-A-Wish grants Upstate 7-year-old's wish to be Rapunzel

An Upstate 7-year-old’s wish to be Rapunzel for a day was granted by the Make-A-Wish foundation on Saturday.

Anna Leigh, a 7-year-old from Belton, was undergoing treatment for a blood disorder and during chemotherapy she lost her hair. Make-A-Wish went the extra mile on Saturday to make her feel special during the tough time.

First, Anna was surprised with a Rapunzel makeover at Uptown Salon. This included 30" clip-in extensions, beautifully braided and curled hair and a tiara with flowers. She also had her makeup and nails done.

Make-A-Wish then put together a Princess lunch at Chef Manigault's La Vieille Maison for her and her family. To top it all off, Anna appeared in her very own Rapunzel dress!

After lunch, Anna a.k.a Rapunzel made her way to Furman University's iconic Bell Tower in a limo for her proper princess appearance. Once there, trumpets started to play and she was placed on top of a horse and led to the Bell Tower where she appeared from a window and called out to her prince as she let down her hair.

The prince who was hiding behind the Bell Tower went up to rescue his princess. Once reunited, balloons were released and the princess got away (at least for a moment) with her prince.

