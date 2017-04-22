"An artist, a fierce debater": Crowd gathers for slain Greenville board member's service

On Saturday, family, friends and colleagues said goodbye to a beloved Upstate man found shot to death in his car.

"Son, brother, brother in law, uncle, neighbor, artist, friend," all of these labels are just some of the ways you can describe 59-year-old Mike Mecklenburg.

"We gather to accompany Mike into God's presence and to lament the violence that took his life."

FOX Carolina had the opportunity to listen first-hand to stories about Mecklenburg at his funeral service Saturday afternoon.

Mecklenburg was shot several times and found dead in his car last Friday in Greenville. Deputies said he was picking someone up for an Uber ride.

"An artist, a fierce debater, he cared about details, he cared about conversation," Councilwoman Amy Ryberg Doyle said, describing her friend.

"Whatever was discussed or came up, he just had wonderful answers. Be it knowledge about architecture to someone was cracking a joke about a dog that he absolutely didn't find funny, and said if anyone talked about his dogs like that they would have to deal with him," a friend remembered.

Mecklengburg was described as someone who made a difference in every way. Bringing both laughs and tears, they all described him as a stand out man with an innate curiosity and creative drive that only come around so often.

"One of his proudest roles was as uncle Mike at Stone Elementary, reading to the classes of his nieces and nephews. And not some sanitized Disney version either!"

Many describe his art as extraordinary as he sat on the Design Review board for Greenville. His ways of conversing with others – captivating. He lived all across the world from Paris, to Normandy to New York and in the Upstate.

Friends from all across the world came to pay their respects on Saturday, for the man who they say, certainly left his mark.

