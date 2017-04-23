Largest independent 5K in SC, GHS's Swamp Rabbit race set for May 5

The largest independent 5K in the Palmetto State will happen in just a few weeks on May 5 and organizers are hoping a record crowd will show up to the 9th annual GHS Swamp Rabbit 5K.

"Every year it gets bigger and better, last year we had over 5200 registered, we want to hit that 6,000 mark," said Rebecca Cooper, the Coordinator of Community and Customer Relations at GHS North Greenville Medical Campus.

The race boasts a unique vibe starting in the evening and ending with a big block party at Gateway Park in Travelers Rest.

Cooper said another big draw for the race is it's low cost. Participants pay $6 to enter before April 29 and $15 up through race day.

"We wanted people to get out and experience it. It was new for people for the whole region and we wanted people to come out... we didn't want cost to be a barrier for it, so we planned for it," said Cooper.

This is also a family friendly event, said Cooper.

She said people of all fitness levels are encouraged to come out, noting a lot of people push strollers or walk the course behind the runners.

Cooper also added the food and entertainment after the run is included in that registration fee.

The band Barbed Wire is set to take stage at the block party.

