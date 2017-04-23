Rainy again Monday, drying out begins Tuesday

Today will be another dreary day with on and off rain, lots of clouds and cool weather with highs again only reaching the 50s before drying out Tuesday.

As rain quiets down from last night, more rain will move in from the south into the Upstate and NE Georgia around 7 AM and continue to spread north throughout the day, so be sure to remember the umbrellas before leaving the house.

The heaviest rain will gradually move east this afternoon leaving us with scattered showers for the evening commute before this system finally exits the area entirely to the east by early Tuesday morning.

Flood watches remain in effect for most of the area through this evening as widespread 1-2 inches of rain has already fallen, and with the saturated ground, any additional rain won’t absorb as well and could run off and pond on the roads.

Besides some lingering cloud cover and perhaps a stray shower, Tuesday will be much nicer with highs in the upper 60s to middle 70s with clearing skies.

Wednesday through the weekend will heat up into the upper 70s to middle 80s with more sun, and a few pop-up storms on Thursday and Sunday.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.