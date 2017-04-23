Coroner identifies woman killed in multi-vehicle collision on US 25 in Greenville

Scene of collision on US 25 in Greenville. (4/23/17 FOX Carolina)

The Greenville County Coroner confirms one person has died in a multi-vehicle collision on North US Highway 25 in Greenville County Sunday afternoon.

The collision occurred shortly after 3:15 p.m. on US 25 at Old Settlement Road, troopers say.

According to troopers, the accident involved three vehicles. Two of the drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries

Troopers say a driver in a 2003 Nissan Sedan was waiting in the left hand lane on US 25, attempting to turn into a private drive when a 1999 Buick heading north on US 25 struck the Nissan in the rear, sending it into oncoming traffic. The coroner said that as the Nissan began to spin out, it was hit again in the rear by a 2016 Toyota SUV, that was traveling south on US 25.

The driver who was in the Nissan was not wearing a seat belt and was fatally injured and pronounced dead on scene, per troopers.

The driver was identified by the coroner as 47-year-old Sharon Denise Duckett of Travelers Rest. The coroner determined that her cause of death was blunt force trauma, and her manner of death an accident.

The other two drivers were wearing seat belts and were not ejected nor entrapped in the collision, troopers say. There are no further details on their conditions.

The collision is under investigation by the SC Highway Patrol and the coroner's office.

