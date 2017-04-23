Coroner releases cause of death for Todd Kohlhepp's mother

The Spartanburg County Coroner released the cause of death for serial killer Todd Kohlhepp's mother.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger stated on Sunday, April 23 Regina Ann Tague, 70, of Moore was found deceased earlier that morning by her husband in her home.

PREVIOUSLY: Mother of suspected serial killer: He wasn't doing it for enjoyment

After an investigation by the coroner's office and the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, it was concluded that the death was not suspicious and no foul play is suspected, the release said.

The coroner was reviewing Tague's medical records and said a cause of death was still being determined.

On Tuesday the coroner ruled Tague's cause of death as cardio respiratory arrest secondary to end stage COPD secondary to coronary artery Atherosclerosis.

Kohlhepp was not permitted to attend her funeral.

MORE NEWS: Continuing coverage on the Todd Kohlhepp Investigation

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.