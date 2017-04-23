GoFundMe started for family of five displaced by Anderson Co. house fire

An Upstate family is without a home after theirs caught fire on Thursday.

Kameron Mull said her family lost everything when a fire started at their home that night. She lived at the 110 Allendale Circle residence in Anderson with her sister, 27-year-old Kelly Smith, and her sister's three children.

Mull, who just celebrated her "Sweet 16" on Wednesday, said she hasn't been told what the cause of the fire was at this time.

The family said their lives have been changed drastically. They are staying with a family friend at the moment.

A GoFundMe account has been started to help the family. Though they have lost a lot, they say they'll accept anything - even prayers. Click here to donate to help the family get back on their feet.

