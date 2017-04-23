Sheriff: Upstate man arrested, charged with sexual misconduct with minor

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office says an Upstate man is in custody on charges of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Chief Deputy Creed Hashe said 66-year-old Tony Calhoun Fulmer of Marietta was arrested on Sunday at about 11:30 a.m. without incident.

According to Sheriff Hashe, an investigation revealed that Fulmer had sexually molested a child on several occasions spanning four months from September 2016 to January 2017.

The investigation also revealed that during the above time frame, the victim, who was between 10 and 16 years of age, was photographed while performing various sex acts with the 66-year-old man, per the sheriff’s report.

It is believed that all incidents occurred at the man’s residence located in the Marietta community of Pickens County, the sheriff’s release said.

Fulmer is current being detained in the Pickens County Detention Center with no bond. He was charged with the following offenses:

Criminal sexual conduct with a minor – 2nd degree Sexual exploitation of a minor – 2nd degree

