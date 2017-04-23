Iva police stop to join neighborhood kids in basketball game - FOX Carolina 21

Iva police stop to join neighborhood kids in basketball game

Posted: Updated:
Iva officers play basketball with neighborhood kids. (Source: Jon Bannister) Iva officers play basketball with neighborhood kids. (Source: Jon Bannister)
Iva officers play basketball with neighborhood kids. (Source: Jon Bannister) Iva officers play basketball with neighborhood kids. (Source: Jon Bannister)
Iva officers play basketball with neighborhood kids. (Source: Jon Bannister) Iva officers play basketball with neighborhood kids. (Source: Jon Bannister)
Iva officers play basketball with neighborhood kids. (Source: Jon Bannister) Iva officers play basketball with neighborhood kids. (Source: Jon Bannister)
Iva officers play basketball with neighborhood kids. (Source: Jon Bannister) Iva officers play basketball with neighborhood kids. (Source: Jon Bannister)
IVA, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A few Upstate kids were shooting a basketball around on Friday when they got a surprise from some local heroes.

Jon Bannister said his children were outside dribbling around when Iva police showed up.

Bannister said the kiddos had a blast with Iva police. Just last weekend, Anderson police were caught on camera shooting a ball around with neighborhood kids as well.

Though law enforcement works hard to keep the community safe, it's always nice to see them have fun with the people they protect.

MORE NEWSAnderson police officers play basketball with kids

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.