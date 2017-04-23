Hundreds without power as rain drenches Upstate

Duke Energy reported power outages in the Upstate as rain continued to drench the area Monday morning.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, 1,234 outages were being reported in Greenville County as of 7:30 a.m.

The largest pockets of outages were in Travelers Rest, where 895 customers were without power along US 25 near Roe Ford Road, and in Fountain Inn, where 750 customers were without power along Fairview Road near SC 418.

Duke expects to have service restored in Greenville County by noon.

Small pockets of outages were also being reported in Spartanburg and Anderson counties. Duke expected to have those outages restored Monday morning.

