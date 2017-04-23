Troopers: Downed trees, traffic light outages reported on Upstate

Troopers reported trees blocking the roadway Monday morning as the Upstate saw its second day of drenching rain.

As of 5:30 a.m. troopers were reporting trees down on the roadway at the following intersections:

Asheville Highway (US176) at Hearthstone Ridge Road in Spartanburg County.

SC 11 at Old Barn Road in Spartanburg County.

SC 413 at Abbeville Highway in Anderson County.

Traffic light defects were reported at the following intersections:

US 25 at Little Texas Road in Greenville County.

