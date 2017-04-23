Troopers: 1 killed, 3 hurt in Oconee County crash - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: 1 killed, 3 hurt in Oconee County crash

SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A Seneca man is dead and three people were hurt after a man is dead after a crash in Seneca on Sunday.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m.on SC 130 near Katelyn Drive, troopers said.

According to the coroner, 27-year-old Anthony C. Hendry of Bay Drive in Fair Play died at the scene from multiple traumatic injuries.

Troopers said Hendry was traveling west and a high rate of speed, lost control, crossed the center line, and was struck by a Mercedes traveling east on SC 130.

The driver and two elderly passengers in the Mercedes were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The crash was the second deadly accident to occur on rain-soaked roads in Oconee County on Sunday.

