Troopers: 1 killed, 3 hurt in Oconee County crash

Authorities in the Upstate were called to three bomb threats at Walmart stores on Tuesday.More >
Authorities in the Upstate were called to three bomb threats at Walmart stores on Tuesday.More >
The parents of a teenage driver who livestreamed on Instagram the fatal crash that killed their younger daughter in California say they believe their daughter didn't mean for her sister to die.More >
The parents of a teenage driver who livestreamed on Instagram the fatal crash that killed their younger daughter in California say they believe their daughter didn't mean for her sister to die.More >
The Oconee County Coroner's Office confirmed the sudden death of a law enforcement official on Tuesday.More >
The Oconee County Coroner's Office confirmed the sudden death of a law enforcement official on Tuesday.More >
North Korea threatened a nuclear strike on "the heart of the US" if it attempts to remove Kim Jong Un as Supreme Leader, Pyongyang's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Tuesday.More >
North Korea threatened a nuclear strike on "the heart of the US" if it attempts to remove Kim Jong Un as Supreme Leader, Pyongyang's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Tuesday.More >
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.More >
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.More >
An Upstate woman said the dog she loved with all her heart was shot and killed by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.More >
An Upstate woman said the dog she loved with all her heart was shot and killed by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.More >
Pop-up thunderstorms rumbled through the Oconee County area late Tuesday night, leaving behind downed trees.More >
Pop-up thunderstorms rumbled through the Oconee County area late Tuesday night, leaving behind downed trees.More >
A country music star has people along the Grand Strand outraged after refusing to perform at the House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach Sunday night.More >
A country music star has people along the Grand Strand outraged after refusing to perform at the House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach Sunday night.More >
A man can be heard in the recordings, which Greenville police released on Monday, describing the gruesome discovery that 28-year-old Meredith Leigh Rahme had been shot in the head in the third floor of the parking garage.More >
A man can be heard in the recordings, which Greenville police released on Monday, describing the gruesome discovery that 28-year-old Meredith Leigh Rahme had been shot in the head in the third floor of the parking garage.More >
Firefighters said crews responding to a fire at a duplex on Idlewood Circle in Spartanburg County found a person and a dog dead inside.More >
Firefighters said crews responding to a fire at a duplex on Idlewood Circle in Spartanburg County found a person and a dog dead inside.More >
Firefighters said crews responding to a fire at a duplex on Idlewood Circle in Spartanburg County found a person and a dog dead inside.More >
Firefighters said crews responding to a fire at a duplex on Idlewood Circle in Spartanburg County found a person and a dog dead inside.More >
Carolina Panthers players spent the morning moving into dorm rooms at Wofford College on Tuesday ahead of 2017 summer training camp.More >
Carolina Panthers players spent the morning moving into dorm rooms at Wofford College on Tuesday ahead of 2017 summer training camp.More >
Investigators said Josh Martin, 22, died after a deputy struck his car while chasing another vehicle Sunday night in Anderson County.More >
Investigators said Josh Martin, 22, died after a deputy struck his car while chasing another vehicle Sunday night in Anderson County.More >
A new Bojangles opened Monday morning at 112 West Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greer.More >
A new Bojangles opened Monday morning at 112 West Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greer.More >
Manhunt underway for suspect in Pisgah National Forest. (7/23/17)More >
Manhunt underway for suspect in Pisgah National Forest. (7/23/17)More >
The Greenville Police Department said three victims were injured in a stabbing outside Sharkey's Pub.More >
The Greenville Police Department said three victims were injured in a stabbing outside Sharkey's Pub.More >