Vehicle carrying 6 North Greenville students crashes into Furman University sign

Troopers say a crash occurred in Greenville County Sunday night.

The call came in just after 10:30 p.m.

Our FOX Carolina crew on the scene said six North Greenville University students were involved in the crash.

Furman police and a student involved in the crash confirmed that the vehicle ran off the side of the road into the grass and then crashed into the Furman University sign along Poinsett Hwy at US 276.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

