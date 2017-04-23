Vehicle carrying 6 North Greenville students crashes into Furman - FOX Carolina 21

Vehicle carrying 6 North Greenville students crashes into Furman University sign

Posted: Updated:
Scene of crash at Furman University (FOX Carolina/ 4/23/17) Scene of crash at Furman University (FOX Carolina/ 4/23/17)
Scene of crash at Furman University (FOX Carolina/ 4/23/17) Scene of crash at Furman University (FOX Carolina/ 4/23/17)
Scene of crash at Furman University (FOX Carolina/ 4/23/17) Scene of crash at Furman University (FOX Carolina/ 4/23/17)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers say a crash occurred in Greenville County Sunday night.

The call came in just after 10:30 p.m.

Our FOX Carolina crew on the scene said six North Greenville University students were involved in the crash.

Furman police and a student involved in the crash confirmed that the vehicle ran off the side of the road into the grass and then crashed into the Furman University sign along Poinsett Hwy at US 276.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

MORE NEWSCoroner: Mother of accused serial killer Todd Kohlhepp found dead in Upstate home

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.