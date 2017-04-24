Calhoun Falls' new police chief to be introduced at Town Hall meeting

The town of Calhoun Falls will host a Town Hall meeting Monday evening to introduce the new police chief.

Chief Arnie Fisher will take command of the Calhoun Falls Police Department Monday. He will then speak at the Town Hall meeting at 5 p.m.

The Town Hall is located at 401 North Washington Street.

PREVIOUSLY: Calhoun Falls hires new chief of police

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.