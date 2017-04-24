Calhoun Falls' new police chief to be introduced at Town Hall me - FOX Carolina 21

Calhoun Falls' new police chief to be introduced at Town Hall meeting

Arnie Fisher (Source: Arnie Fisher's campaign Facebook page) Arnie Fisher (Source: Arnie Fisher's campaign Facebook page)
CALHOUN FALLS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The town of Calhoun Falls will host a Town Hall meeting Monday evening to introduce the new police chief.

Chief Arnie Fisher will take command of the Calhoun Falls Police Department Monday. He will then speak at the Town Hall meeting at 5 p.m.

The Town Hall is located at 401 North Washington Street.

