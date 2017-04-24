School district: Students evacuate school bus after smoke fills cabin

Students on board a Greenville County school bus had to evacuate after the bus filled with smoke Monday morning, according to the school district.

The bus was driving on Blue Ridge Drive when the incident occurred.

Two students, a bus aide and a driver were on board and all got out safely.

One student was a Riverside High student and one was a Brushy Creek elementary student.

Another bus responded and took the children to school.

