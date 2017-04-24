Asheville police locate missing woman

The Asheville Police Department said the have located a missing woman who was believed to be suffering from cognitive issues.

Police were searching for Tiffany Anna Birdie Oscarsson, 29, from the Flat Rock area. Oscarsson was last seen on Monday, April 17 in the Biltmore Village area in South Asheville.

Police said Oscarsson may be experiencing some cognitive issues from a recent change in medications.

On Wednesday police said Oscarsson was located safely.

MORE NEWS: Buncombe Co. deputies locate teen missing since April 15

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.