Asheville police locate missing woman - FOX Carolina 21

Asheville police locate missing woman

Posted: Updated:
Tiffany Anna Birdie Oscarsson (Courtesy: APD) Tiffany Anna Birdie Oscarsson (Courtesy: APD)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Asheville Police Department said the have located a missing woman who was believed to be suffering from cognitive issues.

Police were searching for Tiffany Anna Birdie Oscarsson, 29, from the Flat Rock area. Oscarsson was last seen on Monday, April 17 in the Biltmore Village area in South Asheville. 

Police said Oscarsson may be experiencing some cognitive issues from a recent change in medications.

On Wednesday police said Oscarsson was located safely.

MORE NEWS: Buncombe Co. deputies locate teen missing since April 15

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.