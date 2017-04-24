Deputies: Multiple bullets fired into Spartanburg Co. home

Spartanburg County deputies are investigating after multiple bullets were fired into a house Saturday night.

Deputies said the shooting took place along the 500 block of Carver Mill Road around 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

A woman and her son were home at the time but were not hurt.

The son said a neighbor had spotted a red four-door car driving by around the time of the shooting, per incident reports.

Deputies found several areas outside the home damaged by bullets, including the door, the wall above the door, a window, and the trim around the window.

Two of the bullets traveled inside the home and punctured the ceiling.

No suspects were identified in the incident reports.

