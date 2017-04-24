Deputies: Both suspects in custody after home ransacked, woman severely beaten

Union County deputies have filed several charges against a man accused of brutally beating a woman and ransacking her home.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a home on Morning Glory Drive, per incident reports.

Deputies said they arrived to find the 22-year-old victim “severely beaten” and having trouble breathing. The woman had excessive swelling to her face and a cut over her right eye.

EMS was called and transported the victim to the hospital.

The victim’s mother told deputies that the suspect, who has a child in common with the victim, was waiting inside and began beating the woman when she arrived home.

The mother said the suspect punched the woman, stomped on her face and body, smashed a picture frame over her head, and choked her by the throat.

Deputies said the house had also been ransacked. Electronics in each room had been damaged, the refrigerator had been flipped over, condiments had intentionally been splattered on the walls and floor of the kitchen, mirrors were shattered, and the toilet had been stuffed full of items and honey had been poured over it.

Warrants were signed Monday charging Montel Marquis Jennings, 22, in the case.

Per warrants, Jennings is charged with domestic violence high and aggravated, burglary first degree, and malicious injury to personal property.

Warrants state the victims suffered severe contusions, hematomas, and a facial fracture.

During the investigation, deputies made contact with Jennings' girlfriend, Victoria Heath, who was present during the attack and told deputies she urged him to stop and leave, per incident reports.

A warrant was also signed Monday charging Heath with accessory after the fact to a felony.

Per incident reports, Heath admitted to driving Jennings home after the attack and said he threatened to beat her also if she reported the incident to police.

Around 4 p.m. on Monday, deputies said Jennings turned himself in.

On Tuesday morning, deputies said Heath had also been taken into custody.

MORE NEWS: Mother of accused serial killer Todd Kohlhepp found dead in Upstate home

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.