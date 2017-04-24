Police: Wanted sex offender arrested after suspicious behavior outside Upstate homes

The Greenwood Police Department said a wanted sex offender is in custody after a call regarding a suspicious person on Monday.

Officers said they responded to the Kitson Mill Village area after receiving a call about a suspect looking into windows and knocking on doors.

When police located the suspect, they said he was identified as 41-year-old Delanda Boyd, who is wanted out of McCormick County for failure to register as a sex offender.

According to online records from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Boyd was convicted of an adult tier II sex offense in 1995.

