Police: Wanted sex offender arrested after suspicious behavior o - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Wanted sex offender arrested after suspicious behavior outside Upstate homes

Posted: Updated:
Delanda Boyd (Source: SLED) Delanda Boyd (Source: SLED)
GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenwood Police Department said a wanted sex offender is in custody after a call regarding a suspicious person on Monday.

Officers said they responded to the Kitson Mill Village area after receiving a call about a suspect looking into windows and knocking on doors.

When police located the suspect, they said he was identified as 41-year-old Delanda Boyd, who is wanted out of McCormick County for failure to register as a sex offender.

According to online records from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Boyd was convicted of an adult tier II sex offense in 1995.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Multiple warrants signed after home ransacked, woman severely beaten

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.