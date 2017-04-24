Former Greenville mayor, 90, passes away

According to his obituary, former Greenville mayor R. Cooper White passed away Saturday.

White, who served as mayor from 1969 to 1971, died at age 90 at McCall Hospice House.

Before his term as mayor, White served as a city councilman from 1963 to 1969. After retiring from politics, he went on to work as a stock broker.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years and four children.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, where White was an elder and Sunday school teacher.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.