Family asks for help locating missing Mars Hill man

Ted Magnus (Source; Family) Ted Magnus (Source; Family)
MARS HILL, NC (FOX Carolina) -

A western North Carolina family is asking for help finding a missing man.

Relatives said Ted Magnus, who is in his 50s, was last seen on Apr. 17 leaving his home in a 1997 Red Ford Explorer with North Carolina license plate CKM-565. Magnus reportedly uses a cane and often wears a cowboy hat.

According to family, a missing persons report has been filed with the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information on Magnus' whereabouts is asked to contact deputies at (828) 649-2721.

