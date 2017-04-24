Deputies: 2 arrested, 2 sought in Henderson Co. break-in

Top left to bottom right: Kayla Avilla, Justin Hayes, Michael Snyder and Miranda York (Source: HCSO)

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said four suspects are charged in connection with a home break-in in December.

Deputies said on Dec. 14, the break-in and larceny occurred on Triple Creek Drive. The victim initially offered a $6,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of the suspects involved.

On Monday, deputies announced 26-year-old Kayla Michelle Avilla and 27-year-old Miranda Jean York were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, and possession of stolen property.

Both have bonded out of the Henderson County Detention Center.

Michael Kyle Snyder, 24, and Justin Tyler Hayes, 25, are both also facing charges in connection with the break-in.

They have not yet been taken into custody. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 828-697-4911.

