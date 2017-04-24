Drying out and warming up

Get news, weather on the go

Clear skies build back in today, with the next chance for rain and storms holding off until late Thursday.

Expect slowly decreasing clouds today, with seasonable high temperatures reaching the mid-70s Upstate and low 70s in the mountains. Tonight, lows drop into the 50s under a clear sky.

Wednesday is looking nice, but WARM for this time of year! We’ll see mid 80s return to the Upstate and nearing 80 degrees for the mountains.

A cold front moves into the area late Thursday, with sunshine to start and then showers and storms building in the afternoon. The best chance for a shower or t-storm after 3PM, and an isolated storm could be strong.

Skies clear for Friday then the weekend looks mostly dry, with the exception of a few pop-up storms each afternoon.Chance for rain will be around 20%.

