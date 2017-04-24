Warrant: Upstate man severely beat child after hair-cutting incident

The Greenwood Police Department said a suspect is in custody after beating a 4-year-old child.

On Saturday officers said 23-year-old John Paul Raines became angry about a 4-year-old boy cutting his own hair and the hair of a younger sibling. Raines is accused of straddling the boy face down and striking him with a leather belt in the face and legs.

According to the arrest warrant, the child had severe bruising and burns on his face and thigh after the incident. Police said the injury appeared to be "from being struck with extreme force."

The incident report indicates the child's bother pleaded and begged the suspect to stop but he refused. Raines was reportedly romantically involved with the victim's mother.

Raines was arrested and charged with unlawful conducted towards a child.

