Officials: Missing woman's body found in shed, husband confesses to slaying

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his missing wife.

Deputies said on April 18, they were asked to conduct a welfare check at the home of 33-year-old Rebecca Murray Cawthon on Welcome Church Road. Cawthon had reportedly not been seen or heard from for several days before family notified law enforcement.

"Rebecca was entered on the day she was reported missing by a family member into the National Crimes Information Center database,” said Captain Greg Reed of the Criminal Investigations Division of the Sheriff’s Office. “Since that time, we have been following up on any leads that have come into our agency but those leads have been exhausted and we are now asking for the public’s help in our attempts to locate Rebecca and bring her back home to her family.”

On Wednesday, May 3, deputies said 40-year-old Lee Mikeal Cawthon of Welcome Church Road came to the Sheriff's Office and admitted to killing his wife during an interview with investigators.

A body was discovered and recovered at the 496 Welcome Church Road residence with Lee Cawthon's assistance. Deputies said the body is presumed to be that of 33-year-old Rebecca A. Murray Cawthon, of the same Welcome Church Address. After an autopsy, the coroner confirmed the body was Cawthon's.

Her death was ruled a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds, including fatal gunshot wounds to the head and chest. The coroner estimates she died overnight on April 17 to 18.

Lee Cawthon was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center just before 8 p.m. on a temporary custody order on Wednesday. Deputies said warrants will be obtained charging him with murder, possession of a weapon during commission of a deadly crime and domestic violence. He was also charged with manufacturing marijuana as a result of the investigation.

Reed said Cawthon confessed to shooting his wife. Reed said forensics recovered a weapon and other items at the crime scene.

The car that Lee Cawthon drove to the sheriff's office to confess in was still parked in the parking lot on Thursday. Reed said the vehicle was not believed to be a part of the crime.

Deputies also served search warrants at Cawthon's home recently as part of their missing person investigation and Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said deputies found an indoor marijuana growing operation.

Cawthon was charged with manufacturing marijuana after the discovery, according to jail records.

Cawthon is being held at the Oconee County Detention Center without bond after a hearing at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The victim's mother, Lutrica F. Murray, spoke after the bond hearing and said she is not ready to forgive Cawthon for the allegations against him. She said she believes her daughter asked Cawthon for a divorce and he reacted violently.

According to Murray, the Cawthons had a history of domestic violence.

"You don't have to stay in this," Murray said, as a message to others in abusive relationships. "You need to leave. If they hit you, if they draw blood, it's time to walk out the door and dust your feet and don't come back ever. No matter what they say."

The investigation into Rebecca Cawthon's disappearance is ongoing.

