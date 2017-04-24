Police: Greenville teen beat, strangled 67-year-old man 'for no apparent reason'

The Clemson Police Department said a teenager is facing an attempted murder charge after a violence incident on Saturday.

Officers said they were called about a fight near Wesley Drive around 7:30 a.m.

When police arrived, they said they found a 67-year-old man lying in the front yard of a home. He had reportedly been struck in the head several times and strangled.

Officers said the suspect, 19-year-old Rocco Recchia, was in the victim's yard and used his cell phone to make a call. Shortly after making the call, Recchia began beating the victim "for no apparent reason" according to police.

The victim was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

Recchia was arrested and charged with attempted murder. He is being held at the Pickens County Detention Center without bond.

