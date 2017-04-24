McDonald's hiring 1,500 in Greenville, Spartanburg, Asheville ar - FOX Carolina 21

McDonald's hiring 1,500 in Greenville, Spartanburg, Asheville areas

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

McDonald's is hosting a hiring event on Tuesday, Apr. 25 at all their restaurants in Greater Greenville, Spartanburg and Asheville.

Officials said the hiring event will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the chain is planning to fill 1,500 job positions. Click here for a list of McDonald's locations.

A spokesperson said, "We’ll be looking for motivated and passionate individuals to join our team in all roles at the restaurant."

Through the "Archways to Opportunity" program, McDonald’s offers education assistance and opportunities for career growth.

