The Children's Museum plans to open location in Spartanburg

Museum to be built on Magnolia Street (Source: Twitter)

The Children's Museum of the Upstate is coming to Spartanburg.

Officials announced on Monday that city council unanimously approved a development agreement allotting $100,000 to the museum. The non-profit organization has already raised $1.25 million for the project, assistant city manager Chris Story said.

According to the city council agenda for Monday, more than 25 percent of the visitors to The Children's Museum in downtown Greenville are from Spartanburg County.

The city plans to create a satellite facility on Magnolia Street.

Project represents intersection of community investments in early childhood education and growth in downtown activity and attractions. pic.twitter.com/L2CmuCoM1l — City of Spartanburg (@SpartanburgCity) April 24, 2017

