Former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson goes 'undercover' to interview fans about himself

Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson took on a new role shortly before the NFL draft as a not-so-undercover interviewer for a TV show.

The top NFL draft quarterback prospect took to the streets of Philadelphia with a camera operator and a microphone as he interviewed football fans on DraftKings TV.

Watson was far from "undercover" as he asked the fans questions about himself and the upcoming draft, but he was still able to surprise many of them as he signed off saying "This is Deshaun Watson with DraftKings".

Take a look:

This year's NFL draft will be held in Philadelphia from April 27 through 29.

