Water treatment plant asks residents to avoid Upstate creek after sewer overflow

ReWa workers on scene, working to pump the wastewater from the lines in Greenville. (4/24/17 FOX Carolina)

Community members are being asked to avoid contact with Richland Creek after a sanitary sewer overflow in Greenville Monday afternoon.

Per a release from Renewable Water Resources (ReWa), a sanitary sewer overflow (SSO) occurred in the vicinity of East Stone Avenue near Spartanburg Street as well as areas near Cleveland Park and I-385/Laurens Road.

The incident will “NOT affect ReWa’s ability to provide sewer service to the area and will also NOT affect the drinking water,” the release said.

ReWa staff is onsite to pump and haul wastewater from the lines in an attempt to minimize the overflows. They encourage residents to avoid contact with Richland Creek until the water testing is complete.

“The SSOs are caused by additional flows in the sewer lines resulting from heavy rainfall.”

For additional information, please contact ReWa’s hotline at 864-299-4004. Updates will be posted to the company’s website, here.

