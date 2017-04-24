Greenville officer safely removes group of law-breaking geese from interstate

In a not-so-typical morning, a few geese walking along the interstate in Greenville found themselves in trouble with the law.

Officer Bixby with the Greenville Police Department noticed two geese and their goslings walking along the dangerous interstate Sunday morning – which is against the law. The officer stepped in to let the geese know of their infraction when he said he became the subject of a protective attack from one of the adult geese.

After the attack, Officer Bixby was able to safely remove the geese from the dangerous interstate.

He warns others to be patient if they see the geese in the roadway because they will eventually move along.

